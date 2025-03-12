Education

TG EdCET 2025 Application Form Released: Direct Link & Step-by-Step Guide to Apply

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially started the online registration process for the Telangana Education Common Entrance Test (TG EdCET) 2025.

Mohammed Yousuf12 March 2025 - 21:26
The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially started the online registration process for the Telangana Education Common Entrance Test (TG EdCET) 2025. Candidates aspiring to enroll in two-year B.Ed programs across Telangana can complete their application on the official website edcet.tgche.ac.in.

As per the official schedule, the last date to apply without a late fee is May 13, 2025, while the entrance exam is set to take place on June 1, 2025.

TG EdCET 2025: How to Register?

Eligible candidates can follow these steps to complete their registration:

  1. Visit the official website edcet.tgche.ac.in.
  2. Click on the ‘Application Fee Payment’ link on the homepage.
  3. Pay the application fee and proceed with filling in the required details.
  4. Submit the application and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can directly apply here for TG EdCET 2025.

Also Read: IGNOU B.Ed Entrance Exam Admit Card 2025 Available – Check Direct Link Here

TG EdCET 2025: Important Dates

EventDate
Notification ReleaseMarch 10, 2025
Registration BeginsMarch 12, 2025
Last Date to Apply (without late fee)May 13, 2025
Last Date to Apply (with ₹250 late fee)May 20, 2025
Last Date to Apply (with ₹500 late fee)May 24, 2025
Application Correction WindowMay 25, 2025
Hall Ticket Download StartsMay 29, 2025
TG EdCET 2025 Exam DateJune 1, 2025
Preliminary Answer Key ReleaseJune 5, 2025
Objection Submission DeadlineJune 9, 2025
Final Answer Key & Results DeclarationJune 21, 2025

TG EdCET 2025: Application Fee

  • SC/ST/PH Candidates: ₹550
  • All Other Candidates: ₹750

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of TG EdCET and stay updated with the latest notifications.

