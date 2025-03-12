TG EdCET 2025 Application Form Released: Direct Link & Step-by-Step Guide to Apply

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially started the online registration process for the Telangana Education Common Entrance Test (TG EdCET) 2025. Candidates aspiring to enroll in two-year B.Ed programs across Telangana can complete their application on the official website edcet.tgche.ac.in.

As per the official schedule, the last date to apply without a late fee is May 13, 2025, while the entrance exam is set to take place on June 1, 2025.

TG EdCET 2025: How to Register?

Eligible candidates can follow these steps to complete their registration:

Visit the official website edcet.tgche.ac.in. Click on the ‘Application Fee Payment’ link on the homepage. Pay the application fee and proceed with filling in the required details. Submit the application and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can directly apply here for TG EdCET 2025.

Event Date Notification Release March 10, 2025 Registration Begins March 12, 2025 Last Date to Apply (without late fee) May 13, 2025 Last Date to Apply (with ₹250 late fee) May 20, 2025 Last Date to Apply (with ₹500 late fee) May 24, 2025 Application Correction Window May 25, 2025 Hall Ticket Download Starts May 29, 2025 TG EdCET 2025 Exam Date June 1, 2025 Preliminary Answer Key Release June 5, 2025 Objection Submission Deadline June 9, 2025 Final Answer Key & Results Declaration June 21, 2025

TG EdCET 2025: Application Fee

SC/ST/PH Candidates: ₹550

₹550 All Other Candidates: ₹750

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of TG EdCET and stay updated with the latest notifications.