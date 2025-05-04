TG ICET 2025 Registration Deadline Extended to May 10 by TGCHE

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has extended the last date to apply for TG ICET 2025 without a late fee to May 10, 2025, giving relief to thousands of MBA and MCA aspirants in the state.

This decision was made in response to multiple requests from students, parents, and stakeholders seeking more time for application submission.

📊 Current Application Status:

✅ Total Applications Submitted: 51,857 (as of May 4)

51,857 (as of May 4) ⏳ New Last Date (Without Late Fee): May 10, 2025

🌐 How to Apply:

Candidates can submit their applications online through the official website: https://icet.tgche.ac.in

The Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG ICET) is conducted for admission into MBA and MCA courses in universities and affiliated colleges across Telangana.

📌 Key Reminder:

Eligible candidates are strongly advised to complete the registration process as early as possible to avoid last-minute technical issues or late fees.