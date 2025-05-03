TG ICET 2025: Last Day to Register Without Late Fee – Apply Now at icet.tgche.ac.in

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) will close registration without late fee for the TS ICET 2025 (Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test) today, May 3, 2025. Candidates who wish to pursue MBA or MCA courses in Telangana are advised to apply now at icet.tgche.ac.in before the standard application window closes.

While today marks the last date for registration without penalty, late fee submissions are allowed up to May 26. Here is a breakdown of the fee structure:

Without late fee (till May 3): ₹750 for General Category ₹550 for SC, ST, and PwD categories

With late fee: ₹250 additional if applied by May 17 ₹500 additional if applied by May 26



The TS ICET 2025 exam will be conducted on June 8 and 9 in two shifts per day. The exam is for admission into MBA and MCA programmes offered by several universities across Telangana.

Also Read: Add This to Milk Before Bed for Stronger Bones and Constipation Relief

Universities Participating in TS ICET 2025

Osmania University (OU), Hyderabad Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Nalgonda Palamuru University (PU), Mahbubnagar Satavahana University (SU), Karimnagar Telangana University (TU), Nizamabad JNTU-Hyderabad Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University, Hyderabad Prof. Jayashankar Agricultural University, Hyderabad

Medium of Examination

Section A (Analytical Ability): English & Telugu / English & Urdu

English & Telugu / English & Urdu Section B (Mathematical Ability): English & Telugu / English & Urdu

English & Telugu / English & Urdu Section C (Communication Ability): English only

Passing Criteria and Merit Tie-Breaking

To qualify, a candidate must score at least 25% marks (50 out of 200). However, there is no minimum qualifying mark for SC/ST candidates.

In case of a tie in marks, the following order will resolve it: