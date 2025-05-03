TG ICET 2025: Last Day to Register Without Late Fee – Apply Now at icet.tgche.ac.in
The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) will close registration without late fee for the TS ICET 2025 (Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test) today, May 3, 2025. Candidates who wish to pursue MBA or MCA courses in Telangana are advised to apply now at icet.tgche.ac.in before the standard application window closes.
Table of Contents
Late Fee Structure and Key Dates
While today marks the last date for registration without penalty, late fee submissions are allowed up to May 26. Here is a breakdown of the fee structure:
- Without late fee (till May 3):
- ₹750 for General Category
- ₹550 for SC, ST, and PwD categories
- With late fee:
- ₹250 additional if applied by May 17
- ₹500 additional if applied by May 26
TS ICET 2025: Exam Dates and Pattern
The TS ICET 2025 exam will be conducted on June 8 and 9 in two shifts per day. The exam is for admission into MBA and MCA programmes offered by several universities across Telangana.
Universities Participating in TS ICET 2025
- Osmania University (OU), Hyderabad
- Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal
- Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Nalgonda
- Palamuru University (PU), Mahbubnagar
- Satavahana University (SU), Karimnagar
- Telangana University (TU), Nizamabad
- JNTU-Hyderabad
- Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University, Hyderabad
- Prof. Jayashankar Agricultural University, Hyderabad
Medium of Examination
- Section A (Analytical Ability): English & Telugu / English & Urdu
- Section B (Mathematical Ability): English & Telugu / English & Urdu
- Section C (Communication Ability): English only
Passing Criteria and Merit Tie-Breaking
To qualify, a candidate must score at least 25% marks (50 out of 200). However, there is no minimum qualifying mark for SC/ST candidates.
In case of a tie in marks, the following order will resolve it:
- Higher marks in Section A
- Then Section B
- If still tied, the older candidate will be given preference