TG MLA Quota MLC Elections 2025: Congress Leaders Compete for Key Seats, Intense Political Battle Unfolds!

The notification for the Telangana MLC Elections 2025 has been released, triggering a race among Congress leaders to secure party nominations. With five MLC seats up for grabs under the MLA quota, political activity has intensified in the state.

Telangana MLC Elections 2025: Key Details

The MLC elections under the MLA quota have officially commenced in Telangana. By March 29, five MLC positions in the Legislative Council will become vacant. The outgoing members include Mahmood Ali, Egge Mallesham, Satyavathi Rathod, Sheri Subhash Reddy, and Mirza Riyazul Hasan. To fill these seats, polling will be held on March 20, 2025.

Congress in a Strong Position

With Congress in power, the party is expected to secure at least four out of five seats, given its numerical strength in the Assembly. The remaining seat is likely to go to the opposition BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi). After a decade-long wait to return to power, Congress leaders are keen to claim MLC positions, lobbying intensively within the party leadership.

Senior Leaders Eye MLC Nominations

Several senior Congress leaders are vying for the MLC seats, citing loyalty, seniority, and caste representation as their qualifications. Some of the key contenders include:

Anjan Kumar Yadav (Former MP) – Pushing for a seat under the BC quota .

(Former MP) – Pushing for a seat under the . Madhuyashki Goud – A senior leader who contested the last Assembly elections but lost.

– A senior leader who contested the last Assembly elections but lost. Sunitha Rao & Saritha Tirupatiah Yadav – Former district leaders also seeking nominations.

– Former district leaders also seeking nominations. Addanki Dayakar – Strongly lobbying after missing out on past opportunities.

– Strongly lobbying after missing out on past opportunities. Sampath Kumar – Former Alampur candidate, now seeking an MLC seat.

– Former Alampur candidate, now seeking an MLC seat. Jagga Reddy, Shabbir Ali, Mohammed Azharuddin, Feroz Khan, Khureshi – Prominent party leaders trying to secure a seat.

Congress Leaders from BRS Also in the Race

Some former BRS leaders who joined Congress recently are also looking for a chance. Notably:

Egge Mallesham (Ex-BRS) wants another term as MLC.

(Ex-BRS) wants another term as MLC. Neelam Madhu Mudiraj – Recently contested the Medak MP seat from Congress.

CPI Demands a Seat

Congress’ ally CPI has also staked a claim for an MLC seat, reminding the party leadership about pre-election alliance discussions.

Will AIMIM Retain Its Seat?

One of the five vacant MLC seats was previously held by AIMIM. The party is yet to confirm whether it will contest again or negotiate a different arrangement with the Congress leadership.