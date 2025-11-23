Hyderabad

TG Shines as Sakshi Yadav Wins Two Gold Medals at Masters National Championship

Sakshi Yadav, an ex-national medalist, clinched her first gold in the Women’s 50m Freestyle event (30–34 age category). She also secured her second gold as part of the Telangana team in the 4x50m Medley Relay event.

Photo of Fouzia Farhana Fouzia Farhana23 November 2025 - 12:00
Hyderabad: Telangana swimmer Sakshi Yadav brought pride to the state by winning two gold medals at the ongoing 21st Masters National Swimming Championship being held at the Gachibowli Stadium Pool. The three-day national event is being organised by the Swimming Federation of India in collaboration with the Sports Authority of Telangana.

Sakshi Yadav, an ex-national medalist, clinched her first gold in the Women’s 50m Freestyle event (30–34 age category). She also secured her second gold as part of the Telangana team in the 4x50m Medley Relay event.

The Telangana women’s contingent performed exceptionally well, also winning a silver medal in the 4x50m Medley Relay, making it a memorable finish for the state’s swimmers.

Podium Results

4×50 Medley Relay — Women

  • Gold (Telangana): Sakshi Yadav, Swetha, K. Srinija & T. Navneetha — 4:31.65
  • Silver (Telangana): Afira Khanam, M. Hema Sri, J. Bhavani & G. Manasa — 4:35.21

50m Freestyle — Women (Age 30–34)

  1. Sakshi Yadav (Telangana)37.80
  2. Diksha Kushawah (Madhya Pradesh) — 39.39
  3. Malu N K (Kerala) — 41.84

50m Freestyle — Women (Age 40–44)

  1. Varuna Mayya (Karnataka)35.37
  2. Sarasija Reddy Gangumalla (Telangana)41.44
  3. Archana Muthyala (Telangana)43.47

100m Breaststroke — Women (Age 50–54)

  1. Sujata Bhave (Maharashtra)2:07.84
  2. Mamta Jain (Rajasthan) — 2:11.88
  3. Ruju Doshi (Telangana)2:13.96

Tags
Fouzia Farhana, with a decade of editorial expertise, specializes in science, education, and health journalism. As an editor at Munsif News 24x7, she drives the English website’s afternoon-to-evening news cycle, delivering insightful, reader-friendly content. Known for award-winning public health campaigns and advocating equitable education, her work sparks informed conversations on critical issues.
