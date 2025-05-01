TG SSC 2025 Result: Mahabubabad Tops, Vikarabad Trails — From Toppers to Zero-Pass Schools, Here’s What Stands Out

Hyderabad: The results of the Class 10 examinations in Telangana were declared on Wednesday, April 30, marking a significant academic milestone. This year, an impressive 92.78% of students passed, the highest pass percentage since the COVID-19 pandemic, reflecting a strong academic recovery across the state.

Over 4.6 Lakh Students Clear Exams

A total of 4,96,374 regular students appeared for the exams, out of which 4,60,519 students passed. Compared to last year, the overall pass percentage has seen an increase of 1.47%.

Girls Outshine Boys Yet Again

Girls outperformed boys in the results, with 94.26% of girls passing the exam (2,31,911 out of total) compared to 91.32% of boys (2,28,608). The academic success of female students continues to show an upward trend in the state.

District-Wise Performance: Mahabubabad on Top, Vikarabad Last

Top Districts : Mahabubabad topped the list with a pass percentage of 99.29% Followed by Sangareddy with 99.09% Janagama came third with 98.81%

: Lowest Performer : Vikarabad recorded the lowest pass percentage at 73.97%

:

Two Girls Top the State with 596/600 Marks

Among the standout performers are Nimma Anchita and Sirpa Dhriti, who scored an exceptional 596 out of 600 marks, the highest in the state.

4,629 Schools Achieve 100% Results

Out of 11,554 schools whose students appeared for the exams, 4,629 schools achieved a 100% pass rate. Meanwhile, two private schools reported zero pass percentage, raising questions about performance and accountability.

State-run Gurukul schools led the institutional performance chart with a pass percentage of 98.79%.

Supplementary Exams from June 3 to 13

For students who did not clear the exams, the advanced supplementary exams will be conducted from June 3 to June 13. School principals must register candidates by May 16. A late fee of ₹50 will be accepted for up to two days before the subject exam.

Recounting and Reverification Details

Recounting Fee : ₹500 per subject (Deadline: May 15)

: ₹500 per subject (Deadline: May 15) Reverification & Scanned Copies Fee: ₹1,000 per subject (Deadline: May 15)

Director of Government Examinations, Krishna Rao, urged students and schools to adhere to the deadlines and procedures for re-evaluation and supplementary exams.

This year’s results reflect a remarkable academic rebound for Telangana’s student community, with special applause reserved for the girls and top-performing districts.