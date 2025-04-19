TG Weather: Rain Alert for Today and Tomorrow in Telangana IMD Issues Warning
The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has issued a weather alert for several districts in Telangana, predicting rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over the next two days.
Heavy Rains with Thunderstorms Likely on Saturday
According to the forecast, Saturday will bring moderate to heavy rains along with thunderstorms and lightning to the following districts:
- Nalgonda
- Suryapet
- Mahabubabad
- Warangal
- Hanamkonda
- Ranga Reddy
- Hyderabad
- Medchal-Malkajgiri
- Vikarabad
- Sangareddy
- Medak
- Mahbubnagar
- Nagarkurnool
- Wanaparthy
- Narayanpet
- Jogulamba Gadwal
More Rains Predicted on Sunday with Gusty Winds
The rain spell is expected to continue into Sunday, primarily affecting these districts:
- Ranga Reddy
- Hyderabad
- Medchal-Malkajgiri
- Vikarabad
- Sangareddy
- Medak
- Mahbubnagar
- Nagarkurnool
- Wanaparthy
- Narayanpet
- Jogulamba Gadwal
These areas may experience gusty winds along with scattered rainfall, and the weather department has issued a Yellow Alert for precaution.
Rainfall Recorded in the Last 24 Hours
In the past 24 hours, light to heavy rainfall was reported in multiple districts including:
- Hyderabad
- Ranga Reddy
- Yadadri Bhuvanagiri
- Siddipet
- Jagtial
The highest recorded rainfall was 8 cm in Bandlaguda, located in the Hyderabad region.
Advisory for Residents
Residents are advised to:
- Avoid outdoor activities during thunderstorms
- Secure loose items at home and balconies
- Follow updates from the IMD and local authorities