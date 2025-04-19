TG Weather: Rain Alert for Today and Tomorrow in Telangana IMD Issues Warning

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has issued a weather alert for several districts in Telangana, predicting rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over the next two days.

Heavy Rains with Thunderstorms Likely on Saturday

According to the forecast, Saturday will bring moderate to heavy rains along with thunderstorms and lightning to the following districts:

Nalgonda

Suryapet

Mahabubabad

Warangal

Hanamkonda

Ranga Reddy

Hyderabad

Medchal-Malkajgiri

Vikarabad

Sangareddy

Medak

Mahbubnagar

Nagarkurnool

Wanaparthy

Narayanpet

Jogulamba Gadwal

More Rains Predicted on Sunday with Gusty Winds

The rain spell is expected to continue into Sunday, primarily affecting these districts:

Ranga Reddy

Hyderabad

Medchal-Malkajgiri

Vikarabad

Sangareddy

Medak

Mahbubnagar

Nagarkurnool

Wanaparthy

Narayanpet

Jogulamba Gadwal

These areas may experience gusty winds along with scattered rainfall, and the weather department has issued a Yellow Alert for precaution.

Rainfall Recorded in the Last 24 Hours

In the past 24 hours, light to heavy rainfall was reported in multiple districts including:

Hyderabad

Ranga Reddy

Yadadri Bhuvanagiri

Siddipet

Jagtial

The highest recorded rainfall was 8 cm in Bandlaguda, located in the Hyderabad region.

Advisory for Residents

Residents are advised to: