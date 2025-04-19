Telangana

TG Weather: Rain Alert for Today and Tomorrow in Telangana IMD Issues Warning

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has issued a weather alert for several districts in Telangana, predicting rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over the next two days.

Uma Devi19 April 2025 - 14:08
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has issued a weather alert for several districts in Telangana, predicting rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over the next two days.

Heavy Rains with Thunderstorms Likely on Saturday

According to the forecast, Saturday will bring moderate to heavy rains along with thunderstorms and lightning to the following districts:

  • Nalgonda
  • Suryapet
  • Mahabubabad
  • Warangal
  • Hanamkonda
  • Ranga Reddy
  • Hyderabad
  • Medchal-Malkajgiri
  • Vikarabad
  • Sangareddy
  • Medak
  • Mahbubnagar
  • Nagarkurnool
  • Wanaparthy
  • Narayanpet
  • Jogulamba Gadwal

More Rains Predicted on Sunday with Gusty Winds

The rain spell is expected to continue into Sunday, primarily affecting these districts:

  • Ranga Reddy
  • Hyderabad
  • Medchal-Malkajgiri
  • Vikarabad
  • Sangareddy
  • Medak
  • Mahbubnagar
  • Nagarkurnool
  • Wanaparthy
  • Narayanpet
  • Jogulamba Gadwal

These areas may experience gusty winds along with scattered rainfall, and the weather department has issued a Yellow Alert for precaution.

Rainfall Recorded in the Last 24 Hours

In the past 24 hours, light to heavy rainfall was reported in multiple districts including:

  • Hyderabad
  • Ranga Reddy
  • Yadadri Bhuvanagiri
  • Siddipet
  • Jagtial

The highest recorded rainfall was 8 cm in Bandlaguda, located in the Hyderabad region.

Advisory for Residents

Residents are advised to:

  • Avoid outdoor activities during thunderstorms
  • Secure loose items at home and balconies
  • Follow updates from the IMD and local authorities

