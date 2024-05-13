T’gana CM Revanth Reddy casts vote in Kodangal

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy cast vote in his Assembly constituency of Kodangal in the election to 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana on Monday.

Revanth Reddy, who was accompanied by his family members, exercised franchise at a government school in Kodangal in Vikarabad district, official sources said.

An approximate voter turnout of 24.31 per cent was reported till 11 am in Telangana.