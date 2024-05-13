Telangana

T’gana CM Revanth Reddy casts vote in Kodangal

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy cast vote in his Assembly constituency of Kodangal in the election to 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana on Monday.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
T'gana CM Revanth Reddy casts vote in Kodangal
T'gana CM Revanth Reddy casts vote in Kodangal

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy cast vote in his Assembly constituency of Kodangal in the election to 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana on Monday.

Related Stories
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Cracks Down on Illegal Sand Transport: Calls for Urgent Policy Reform
Vote count for Telangana Assembly polls begins
Sonia Gandhi Extended Invitation to Contest Lok Sabha Seat from Telangana
Congress to Kickstart Lok Sabha Poll Campaign in Hyderabad Constituency
Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy joins Christmas celebrations

Revanth Reddy, who was accompanied by his family members, exercised franchise at a government school in Kodangal in Vikarabad district, official sources said.

An approximate voter turnout of 24.31 per cent was reported till 11 am in Telangana.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button