T’gana govt to strengthen, expand enforcement wing of Hyderabad civic body

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to expand the disaster management wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to offer various services, including protecting government assets like water bodies against the threat of encroachments.

A preliminary decision has been taken at a meeting held by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to name the expanded wing as Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA), an official release said on Monday night.

In view of the expansion of the geographical area of Hyderabad, the CM directed expanding the purview of the disaster management wing up to the city’s Outer Ring Road (ORR). The wing would serve the GHMC and also the 27 municipal bodies, 33 Gram Panchayats neighbouring the city.

CM Revanth Reddy directed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to prepare a draft on the reorganization, requirement of personnel, duties, allocation of funds and responsibilities of the wing.

The CM decided that the disaster management wing would take up key responsibilities of protecting the lakes and ponds within the GHMC area of about two thousand kilometers, ‘nalas’ (drainages) in the city and the government properties from the threat of encroachment.

Apart from this, the disaster management wing will also provide services like controlling hoardings, drinking water pipelines, power supply lines, drainages, flood management and traffic control, the release said.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to speed up the works of Musi Riverfront Development project and said it should work in tune with the government’s goal to promote Hyderabad as the ‘best international city’.

Officials were also asked to take appropriate measures to restore the buildings of historical importance in Hyderabad. The GHMC officials made a powerpoint presentation on various historic places, including City Library, ayurvedic hospital near Charminar, Nizamia Observatory, Gudimalkapur lake.

The Chief Minister suggested exploring ways to develop them as tourist spots, the release added.