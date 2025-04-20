TGBIE Officially Announces Telangana TS Inter Results 2025 Date: Check Release Time, Steps to Download

Hyderabad, April 20, 2025 – The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has officially announced the Telangana TS Inter Results 2025 release date as April 22, 2025, at 12:00 PM. Over 9.96 lakh students who appeared for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) can access their results on the official portal tgbie.cgg.gov.in using their hall ticket numbers.

Key Highlights of TGBIE’s Announcement

Release Date & Time : April 22, 12:00 PM.

: April 22, 12:00 PM. Authority : Deputy Chief Minister Sri Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will formally declare the results at Vidya Bhavan, Hyderabad .

: Deputy Chief Minister will formally declare the results at . Exam Schedule : 1st Year : March 5–24, 2025 2nd Year : March 6–25, 2025..

: Result Access: Available on tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and via SMS.

How to Check Telangana TS Inter Results 2025

Visit tgbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in. Click the “TS Inter Results 2025” link. Select 1st/2nd Year and General/Vocational stream. Enter your hall ticket number and submit. Download/print the provisional scorecard.

SMS Option:

General Stream : Send TSGEN1 <HallTicket> or TSGEN2 <HallTicket> to 56263 .

: Send or to . Vocational Stream: Send TSVOC1 <HallTicket> or TSVOC2 <HallTicket> to 56263.

TS Inter Results 2025: Past Performance Trends

Year Appeared Students Pass Percentage 2024 9.81 lakh 64.19% 2023 4.65 lakh 63.49% 2022 – 67.16%

Top Districts (2024) : Mulugu (2nd Year), Rangareddy (1st Year).

: Mulugu (2nd Year), Rangareddy (1st Year). Gender Performance: Girls outperformed boys, with a 75.71% pass rate in 2024.

Details on the TS Inter 2025 Scorecard

The provisional marksheet will include:

Student’s name, roll number, and personal details.

Subject-wise marks (theory + practical).

Total score, division, and grade.

Passing Criteria: Minimum 35% in each subject and aggregate.

Post-Result Steps

Supplementary Exams: For students scoring below 35%, supplementary exams will be held in May–June 2025. Revaluation: Apply online at tgbie.cgg.gov.in with a fee of ₹100–600 per subject.

The TGBIE Telangana TS Inter Results 2025 mark a crucial milestone for students. With the official date confirmed, candidates must keep their hall tickets ready and follow the steps above for seamless access. For updates, visit the TGBIE portal or trusted education platforms like Munsif.

Reported by Munsif News 24×7