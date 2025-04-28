TGPSC Challenges High Court’s Interim Order on Group-I Recruitment Suspension

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has filed an appeal challenging the interim order passed by a single bench of the Telangana High Court, which had temporarily suspended the Group-I recruitment process in the state. The appeal will be heard by the Chief Justice’s bench on Tuesday.

Allegations of Irregularities in Group-I Appointments

Several candidates had earlier approached the Telangana High Court, alleging irregularities in the Group-I appointments. The petitioners contended that the evaluation of the mains examinations was flawed and that the rules were not properly followed in the allotment of examination centres.

High Court’s Interim Suspension and Certificate Verification

A bench led by Justice Namavarapu Rajeswara Rao recently took up the matter and issued an interim order to temporarily suspend the recruitment appointments. However, the court allowed an opportunity for certificate verification to continue during this period.

TGPSC Moves CJ Bench for Relief

In response, the TGPSC filed a petition before the Chief Justice’s bench, challenging the interim suspension. TGPSC’s counsel informed the single bench that an appeal has already been moved. Following this update, Justice Namavarapu Rajeswara Rao adjourned the hearing on the issue, which was scheduled for today, to Wednesday.