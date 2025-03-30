TGPSC Group-I Mains 2024 Results Out: General Ranking List and Marks Released

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has officially released the General Ranking List (GRL), total marks, and memorandum of marks for candidates who appeared in the Group-I Mains examination held from October 21 to 27, 2024.

Candidates can now check their results on the commission’s official website, www.tspsc.gov.in.

Key Highlights of TGPSC Group-I Mains Results 2024

1. General Ranking List (GRL) Availability

The General Ranking List has been published on the TGPSC website. The list includes candidates who:

Qualified in the General English paper.

Secured the minimum qualifying aggregate marks based on category-specific cut-offs.

The GRL serves as the primary selection criterion for the next stage of the recruitment process.

2. Total Marks and Memorandum of Marks

Candidates who attended all seven papers can now access their total marks and memorandum of marks through their candidate login on the official website.

3. Selection Process: Next Steps

Based on the GRL, the required number of candidates will be shortlisted for the certificate verification process.

Shortlisted candidates will receive individual notifications via email and SMS.

via email and SMS. The official TGPSC website will also display the list of selected candidates for document verification.

To ensure a smooth verification process, candidates are advised to keep all their original certificates and documents ready, as specified in the recruitment notification.

The commission clarified that the marks of candidates who were permitted to take the Mains examination based on High Court directives have not been displayed, in compliance with court orders.

How to Check Your TGPSC Group-I Mains Results 2024?

Follow these steps to access your marks and ranking list:

Visit the official TGPSC website: www.tspsc.gov.in. Click on the Group-I Mains Results 2024 link. Enter your login credentials (Registration ID and Password). View and download your total marks and memorandum of marks. Check the General Ranking List to verify your ranking.

TGPSC Help Desk for Queries and Technical Issues

Candidates experiencing any technical difficulties while checking their results can contact the TGPSC Help Desk:

Phone Numbers: 040-23542185 / 040-23542187

040-23542185 / 040-23542187 Email Support: [email protected]

Availability: Only on working days during official hours

Why the TGPSC Group-I Exam is Important?

The Group-I exam is one of the most prestigious recruitment exams in Telangana, offering opportunities for top administrative positions within the state government. Thousands of candidates compete annually for limited vacancies, making it highly competitive.

