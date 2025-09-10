Telangana

TGPSC to Challenge High Court Verdict Cancelling Group 1 Mains Merit List

In a significant development, the Telangana High Court has cancelled the Group 1 Mains merit list. The verdict was delivered by a bench headed by Justice Namavarapu Rajeswara Rao.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf10 September 2025 - 17:31
TPSC Likely to Challenge Verdict

Following the court’s decision, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TPSC) is reportedly planning to challenge the verdict. Sources indicate that the commission will hold a meeting this afternoon to discuss legal strategies and may approach the Supreme Court if necessary.

Background of the Case

The Group 1 Mains results were declared by TPSC in April 2025. However, several candidates approached the High Court, alleging irregularities in the evaluation process. The court upheld the candidates’ claims and ordered that the main merit list be cancelled.

Next Steps

The High Court ruling also indicated that if the answer sheets are not re-evaluated, the Group 1 Mains examination should be conducted again. In response, TPSC is evaluating its legal options and may seek higher judicial intervention to protect its earlier declaration.

This verdict has created uncertainty for candidates who cleared the mains, and the state commission’s next move will be closely watched by aspirants and legal observers alike.

