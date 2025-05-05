TGRTC Row: “Can’t Bring Toddy on the Bus?” – Woman Blocks Bus in Protest

A video of a woman blocking a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGRTC) bus has gone viral on social media, bringing attention to a unique incident involving a disagreement over carrying toddy (kallu) onboard. The event took place on a bus bound for Nalgonda, and the footage has sparked a debate among netizens about passenger rights and transport regulations.

What Happened on the TGRTC Bus?

According to reports, the woman passenger tried to board the bus carrying a container of toddy, a local alcoholic beverage. When the driver and conductor objected, stating that such items were not allowed on board, the woman refused to back down. In protest, she stood directly in front of the bus, blocking its movement, and demanded to know which rule specifically prohibited toddy inside RTC buses.

కల్లుని బస్సులో తీసుకుపోవద్దని ఎవరూ మీకు రూల్ చెప్పింది ? Women questions driver and Conductor By stopping In Middle of The Road , Arguing with Driver and Conductor @TGSRTCHQ please look into it pic.twitter.com/hQ8VNU3KSZ — Chandra Vardhan Reddy (@PCHANDRAVARDHAN) May 5, 2025

Viral on Social Media: Public Questions and Outrage

The incident was captured on video and quickly went viral, attracting reactions from a wide spectrum of social media users. Several netizens questioned whether there is an official rule or government ban on transporting toddy in public buses. Others criticized both the woman’s behavior and the lack of clarity from the RTC staff.

Common questions raised by netizens:

“Is toddy officially banned in public transport?”

“What are the rules about carrying alcohol in RTC buses?”

“Should TGRTC release clearer guidelines to avoid such conflicts?”

Growing Incidents Post Free Travel for Women

This event is not isolated. Since the Telangana government’s introduction of free travel for women in RTC buses, reports of seat disputes, arguments with staff, and unusual passenger behavior have increased. This incident adds to the growing list of disciplinary challenges faced by RTC personnel.

Need for Clear Guidelines from TGRTC

The viral nature of this incident has amplified the call for TGRTC and the Telangana Transport Department to release clear public guidelines on what passengers are allowed—and not allowed—to carry on public buses. Experts suggest the corporation should:

Display rules inside buses

Train staff on conflict resolution

Launch awareness campaigns for passengers

Final Thoughts

This bizarre episode of a woman blocking a bus over toddy transport rules highlights a gap in communication and enforcement of transport regulations. As public transport continues to be a lifeline for millions, especially women, ensuring smooth and safe operations with well-defined rules has become more important than ever.