TGSCCODC Executive Director Caught Red-Handed by ACB for Accepting ₹1 Lakh Bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested Boppuri Anand Kumar, Executive Director of Telangana Scheduled Castes Co-Operative Development Corporation (TGSCCODC), for accepting a ₹1 lakh bribe.

Fouzia Farhana20 February 2025 - 19:29
Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested Boppuri Anand Kumar, Executive Director of Telangana Scheduled Castes Co-Operative Development Corporation (TGSCCODC), for accepting a ₹1 lakh bribe.

Bribe Demand and Acceptance

At approximately 1:15 PM, the ACB‘s City Range-2 Unit apprehended Kumar at his office after he demanded ₹1,33,000 and accepted ₹1 lakh as a bribe. The bribe was demanded in exchange for processing a sanctioned bill worth ₹33,32,350 and to gain an undue advantage for future bills of the complainant.

Also Read: Telangana Agriculture Officer Caught Red-Handed Accepting Bribe

Recovery of Bribe Amount

The ₹1 lakh tainted money was recovered from Kumar’s possession, following his confession. A chemical test confirmed the presence of the bribe amount, which was found in the upper drawer of his office table.

Kumar has been arrested and will be produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases at Nampally. The identity of the complainant has been withheld for security reasons, as per ACB protocol.

