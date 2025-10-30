TGSPDCL Engineer Caught by Telangana ACB Accepting ₹21,000 Bribe in Medak

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested Shaik Chand Shareef Bhasha, Divisional Engineer with the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL), Medak Division, for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹21,000 from a complainant.

According to ACB officials, the engineer demanded the bribe to process a file related to the sanction of a transformer for the complainant’s poultry farm. Acting on the complaint, ACB officials laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe amount.

Officials confirmed that the bribe money was recovered in full and scientific evidence was collected during the operation. Further investigation is underway to determine if other officials were involved in the case.

The Telangana ACB has urged citizens to report any demand for bribes by public servants. People can contact the Bureau through the Toll-Free Number 1064, or via WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and the official website acb.telangana.gov.in.

Authorities assured that the identity of complainants and victims will be kept strictly confidential, encouraging more citizens to come forward against corruption in government offices.