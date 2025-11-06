Hyderabad

TGSPDCL Launches ‘Currentolla Praja Baata’ to Enhance Power Supply and Consumer Services

The programme was formally inaugurated at Parigi by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu in a public meeting.

Hyderabad: The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) has launched a unique program titled “Currentolla Praja Baata” across its operational districts (combined) — Nalgonda, Medak, Mahabubnagar, Ranga Reddy, and the twin cities of Hyderabad.

The programme was formally inaugurated at Parigi by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu in a public meeting.

As part of the Praja Baata initiative, officials and staff, including the CMD at the artisan level, visit the field every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday to inspect the power network and directly interact with consumers to collect feedback and complaints.

On the occasion, Chairman & Managing Director Musharraf Faruqui stated that around 9,500 employees, including directors, Chief Engineers (CEs), Superintending Engineers (SEs), Divisional Engineers (DEs), Assistant Divisional Engineers (ADEs), Assistant Engineers (AEs), Line Inspectors, and Linemen, are participating in this programme.

They will personally interact with consumers, gather suggestions and feedback, and prioritise the resolution of complaints registered under the Praja Baata initiative.

As part of this programme, officials will inspect thousands of kilometers of LT / 11 kV / 33 kV lines, distribution transformers, AB switches, and other electrical equipment, ensuring that any identified issues are resolved immediately.

CMD Musharraf Faruqui said the initiative will significantly improve the quality and reliability of power supply, while reducing consumer complaints, strengthening the network, and minimising power losses across the TGSPDCL.

