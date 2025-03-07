TGSPDCL Official Falls in ACB Trap, Caught Accepting Bribe for Approval

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Thursday arrested an Assistant Divisional Engineer (ADE) from TGSPDCL, Choutuppal, Nalgonda district, for accepting a bribe of Rs 70,000.

Bribe Taken for Official Favor

At around 1300 hours, Gajula Shyam Prasad, the accused officer, was caught red-handed by the ACB’s Nalgonda unit while accepting the bribe from the complainant. The bribe was demanded to facilitate an official favor—approving the inspection for the synchronization of a NET meter installed at M/s Accrete Pharmaceuticals in Thangadapally Village, Choutuppal Mandal, on the TGSPDCL portal. This approval was necessary for processing pending bills for Accrete Pharma.

Officer Misused His Position

The ACB, in a statement released on Friday, confirmed that the accused officer misused his position and acted dishonestly while performing his duties. The bribe amount was recovered from him at his instance.

Legal Action Taken

Following the arrest, the accused officer was produced before the Second Additional Judge for SPE and ACB cases in Nampally, Hyderabad.