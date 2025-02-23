TGSRTC Announces Maha Shivaratri Special Buses – Free for Women, Higher Fare for Men

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced special buses for devotees traveling to major Shiva temples during Maha Shivaratri. These buses will operate from February 24 to 28, catering to pilgrims visiting various temple destinations across the state.

Special Offer for Women, Fare Hike for Men

Women can travel for free in these special buses.

in these special buses. Men will have to pay 50% more than the regular fare on these routes.

Temple Destinations Covered

The TGSRTC will run special buses to the following Shiva temples:

Srisailam

Vemulawada

Yadupayalu

Keesaragutta

Kaleshwaram

Komuravelli

Alampur

Ramappa

TGSRTC officials have urged devotees to utilize these services for a comfortable and hassle-free journey during the festive period.