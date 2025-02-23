TGSRTC Announces Maha Shivaratri Special Buses – Free for Women, Higher Fare for Men

Telangana

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced special buses for devotees traveling to major Shiva temples during Maha Shivaratri.

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced special buses for devotees traveling to major Shiva temples during Maha Shivaratri. These buses will operate from February 24 to 28, catering to pilgrims visiting various temple destinations across the state.

Special Offer for Women, Fare Hike for Men

  • Women can travel for free in these special buses.
  • Men will have to pay 50% more than the regular fare on these routes.

Temple Destinations Covered

The TGSRTC will run special buses to the following Shiva temples:

  • Srisailam
  • Vemulawada
  • Yadupayalu
  • Keesaragutta
  • Vemulawada
  • Kaleshwaram
  • Komuravelli
  • Alampur
  • Ramappa

TGSRTC officials have urged devotees to utilize these services for a comfortable and hassle-free journey during the festive period.

