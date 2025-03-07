TGSRTC Implements 2.5% Dearness Allowance Hike for Employees

Hyderabad: In a significant move to support Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) employees, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has announced a 2.5% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA).

This decision comes after a thorough discussion with RTC management and is expected to benefit nearly 40,000 employees across the state.

Financial Implications of the DA Hike

The implementation of the 2.5% DA hike is projected to cost the TGSRTC approximately Rs 3.6 crore per month. This additional expenditure will be borne by the corporation, ensuring better financial stability for its employees.

The revised DA will be calculated on the basic salary after the latest wage revision and will be disbursed as part of the employees’ monthly salaries.

Impact of the Mahalaxmi Scheme on TSRTC

Minister Prabhakar also highlighted the massive success of the Mahalaxmi scheme, which has allowed 150 crore women to travel free of cost since its launch. The scheme has significantly increased the number of daily female commuters, with an additional 14 lakh women utilizing RTC services every day.

The Mahalaxmi scheme, a flagship initiative of the Telangana government, aims to empower women by providing free public transportation, making daily commutes more affordable and accessible. With this increase in ridership, TSRTC has seen an unprecedented surge in passenger numbers, contributing to the overall growth of the state’s public transport sector.

Why the DA Hike Matters

The Dearness Allowance is a crucial component of government and public sector employee salaries, helping them cope with inflation and rising living costs. By increasing the DA by 2.5%, the Telangana government has demonstrated its commitment to improving employee welfare while maintaining financial viability.

The hike is expected to:

Improve the financial well-being of nearly 40,000 RTC employees .

of nearly . Enhance job satisfaction and morale among staff.

among staff. Strengthen public transport services, as well-paid employees contribute to better service quality.

Future Prospects for TGSRTC Employees

With the increasing demand for public transportation, particularly among women, the Telangana government is likely to introduce further incentives and salary revisions for RTC employees in the future. There are also discussions around modernizing the TGSRTC fleet, incorporating electric buses, and implementing technology-driven ticketing systems to enhance passenger experience.