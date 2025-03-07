Telangana

TGSRTC Implements 2.5% Dearness Allowance Hike for Employees

"Telangana State RTC announces a 2.5% Dearness Allowance (DA) hike for employees, benefiting 40,000 staff members. Learn about its impact and financial details."

Abdul Wasi7 March 2025 - 11:41
TGSRTC Implements 2.5% Dearness Allowance Hike for Employees
"TGSRTC announces a 2.5% DA hike for employees, benefiting nearly 40,000 staff across Telangana."

Hyderabad: In a significant move to support Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) employees, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has announced a 2.5% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA).

This decision comes after a thorough discussion with RTC management and is expected to benefit nearly 40,000 employees across the state.

Financial Implications of the DA Hike

The implementation of the 2.5% DA hike is projected to cost the TGSRTC approximately Rs 3.6 crore per month. This additional expenditure will be borne by the corporation, ensuring better financial stability for its employees.

The revised DA will be calculated on the basic salary after the latest wage revision and will be disbursed as part of the employees’ monthly salaries.

Impact of the Mahalaxmi Scheme on TSRTC

Minister Prabhakar also highlighted the massive success of the Mahalaxmi scheme, which has allowed 150 crore women to travel free of cost since its launch. The scheme has significantly increased the number of daily female commuters, with an additional 14 lakh women utilizing RTC services every day.

The Mahalaxmi scheme, a flagship initiative of the Telangana government, aims to empower women by providing free public transportation, making daily commutes more affordable and accessible. With this increase in ridership, TSRTC has seen an unprecedented surge in passenger numbers, contributing to the overall growth of the state’s public transport sector.

Why the DA Hike Matters

The Dearness Allowance is a crucial component of government and public sector employee salaries, helping them cope with inflation and rising living costs. By increasing the DA by 2.5%, the Telangana government has demonstrated its commitment to improving employee welfare while maintaining financial viability.

The hike is expected to:

  • Improve the financial well-being of nearly 40,000 RTC employees.
  • Enhance job satisfaction and morale among staff.
  • Strengthen public transport services, as well-paid employees contribute to better service quality.

Future Prospects for TGSRTC Employees

With the increasing demand for public transportation, particularly among women, the Telangana government is likely to introduce further incentives and salary revisions for RTC employees in the future. There are also discussions around modernizing the TGSRTC fleet, incorporating electric buses, and implementing technology-driven ticketing systems to enhance passenger experience.

Tags
Abdul Wasi7 March 2025 - 11:41

Related Articles

Telangana ACB Catches Dharmapuri Municipal Commissioner Red-Handed for Bribery

Telangana ACB Catches Dharmapuri Municipal Commissioner Red-Handed for Bribery

7 March 2025 - 14:53
Telangana: Cadaver Dogs Deployed to Trace Trapped Workers at SLBC Tunnel Site

Telangana: Cadaver Dogs Deployed to Trace Trapped Workers at SLBC Tunnel Site

7 March 2025 - 14:32
Telangana Government to Form Future City Development Authority in Cabinet Meeting

Telangana Government to Form Future City Development Authority in Cabinet Meeting

7 March 2025 - 13:33
Telangana State Guest House: A Five-Star Experience for VIP Guests

Telangana State Guest House: A Five-Star Experience for VIP Guests

7 March 2025 - 12:34
Back to top button