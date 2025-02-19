TGSRTC Announces Discount on Hyderabad-Vijayawada Route Buses

Hyderabad: In an effort to ease the financial burden on frequent travelers between Hyderabad and Vijayawada, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has introduced a discount of 8 to 10 percent on bus tickets for passengers traveling on this route.

The decision to offer discounts comes as a result of heavy passenger traffic, especially on weekends, between the two cities. TGSRTC officials stated that the discount will be applicable on various bus services operating between Hyderabad and Vijayawada, aiming to make travel more affordable for commuters.

Discount Details

Passengers traveling from Hyderabad to Vijayawada, as well as those traveling in the opposite direction, will benefit from this concession. The discount breakdown is as follows:

Lahari Non-AC Sleeper cum Seater and Super Luxury Services: A 10 percent discount will be provided on tickets for these services.

A 10 percent discount will be provided on tickets for these services. Rajadhani AC Buses: An 8 percent discount has been announced on these premium services.

The concession is expected to save passengers at least Rs 100 to Rs 120 per ticket, depending on the service they choose.

How to Avail the Discount

Passengers can take advantage of the discount by booking their tickets via the TGSRTC call center or through the official website. For more information and reservations, passengers can contact the TGSRTC call center at 040-69440000/ 040-23450033 or visit the official TGSRTC website at www.tgsrtconline.com.

The new initiative is expected to provide significant relief to travelers and further promote the growth of intercity bus services in the state.