TGSRTC joins hands with Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital to transport corneas free Under ‘Network to Sight’ Program

Hyderabad: In a unique social initiative, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has launched a program to transport donated corneas free of cost

from across the state to Hyderabad.

The initiative, titled “Network to Sight”, was formalised today through an MoU between TGSRTC and Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, Mehdipatnam.

The agreement was signed by TGSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar, and Hospital Superintendent Dr Modini.

Under the arrangement, corneas collected at government hospitals will be preserved in ice boxes

and handed over at RTC logistics counters. Bus crews will transport them safely to Hyderabad, where hospital staff will collect and store them at the Eye Bank for transplantation.

Speaking on the occasion, Sajjanar said eye donation is “the greatest gift one can give, helping the blind see again and giving life even after death.”

Highlighting the need, he noted that while more than three lakh patients await corneal transplants in India each year, only 18,000 surgeries are performed.

He also pledged to donate his own eyes, handing over the form to Dr Modini. The hospital superintendent thanked TGSRTC for extending free transport, assuring that the corneas would

be put to the best use in restoring vision.

Coordinators of the Jeevandan program were felicitated, and ice boxes were distributed to government hospitals to facilitate safe transport.

The event was attended by Osmania Medical College Principal Dr. Rajarao, NPCB Joint Director

Dr Kalavathi, Siddipet Government Hospital Superintendent Dr Sangeeta, and other dignitaries.