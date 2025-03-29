TGSRTC Passengers Relax! Major Relief Coming Soon

Massive Surge in Passengers After Maha Lakshmi Free Bus Travel Launch

Since the launch of the Maha Lakshmi Free Bus Travel Scheme, the number of passengers using public transport has doubled, leading to extreme overcrowding on Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) buses. In many cases, buses are so packed that there is hardly space to even stand properly, leaving commuters struggling during daily travel.

Passengers Shift Towards Private Vehicles Amid Overcrowding

With the sudden increase in ridership, several commuters, especially working professionals and students, are turning back to private vehicles to avoid the hassle of overcrowded buses. The unexpected rise in passengers has put heavy pressure on the existing bus fleet, causing inconvenience across cities and towns.

Telangana Government Plans to Buy New Buses

To address the issue, the Telangana government is actively considering the purchase of new buses to expand TSRTC’s capacity. The decision aims to reduce the rush and provide a comfortable journey for passengers benefiting from the Maha Lakshmi Free Bus Travel.

Once the new buses are inducted into service, commuters are expected to have a hassle-free and safer travel experience, minimizing the dependency on private vehicles and improving the overall efficiency of public transport.

Commuters Await Comfortable Rides Soon

Transport officials have assured that efforts are already underway to procure the additional buses at the earliest. The move is expected to bring much-needed relief to daily travelers who are currently facing packed conditions. With the upcoming expansion, passengers will soon enjoy stress-free and comfortable rides under the free bus travel scheme.