Public Transport Gets Costlier: TGSRTC Raises Fares for Festive Travel

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) today said it had made special arrangements for the people of the State to celebrate the love and bond between brothers and sisters on the occasion of Raakhi Pournami.

“TGSRTC has made arrangements to ensure that passengers do not face any transport inconvenience on the occasion of Rakhi Pournami. Like every year, special buses have been made available according to the rush of passengers.

As per the State government’s GO, the corporation has revised the ticket prices of special buses running for the Rakhi festival. The Ticket prices have been revised by up to 1.50 only in the special buses. Except for the special buses, normal charges will be applicable in regular buses.

These revised charges will be applicable only in special buses running till the 11th of this month. The corporation has installed display boards at the front of the bus for special services to inform passengers,” the corporation said in a statement.

It further said that during major festivals and special occasions, the RTC was operating special services to ensure that people reach their destinations safely without facing any transportation problems.

It said that although there is no rush of passengers in the special buses on the return journey, the corporation quickly brings back empty buses to avoid inconvenience to the passengers on congested routes. It said the State government issued G.O. No. 16 in 2003 to revise the ticket price as per the minimum diesel costs and maintenance of the special buses.

“According to this GO, the corporation has revised the ticket prices on the occasion of the Rakhi festival by taking into account the minimum diesel costs and maintenance costs of special buses,” it said. The TGSRTC management advised the public not to take risky journeys in private vehicles on the full moon day of Rakhi. It said the RTC staff was very experienced, and those going to their hometowns should reach their destinations safely in their buses.