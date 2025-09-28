TGSRTC Resumes Services from Flood-Hit MGBS, Festive Rush Swells

Hyderabad: TGSRTC has given good news to its passengers. The Buses have started playing at MGBS in Hyderabad. Due to heavy flooding in the Musi River on Friday, floodwaters entered the MBGS premises. As a result, the TGSRTC has temporarily stopped the plying of the buses from the MGBS bus station.

The corporation has so far run buses departing from the MBGS to various parts of Hyderabad. As the floodwaters have receded, the RTC bus operations have been restored from the MGBS since Sunday afternoon.

The authorities have made the buses available for all districts of Telangana. The MGBS is currently crowded with passengers on the occasion of the Dussehra festival.

Meanwhile, Congestion of passengers has increased at the Secunderabad-based Jubilee Bus Station in the backdrop of the Dussehra festival. JBS bus stand is crowded with passengers who are going to their hometowns for the holidays. The RTC officials are operating special buses and taking steps to ensure that the passengers do not face any inconvenience.