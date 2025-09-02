TGSRTC to add 275 more electric buses in Hyderabad IT corridor: VC Sajjanar

Hyderabad: Public transport facilities in Hyderabad’s IT Corridor are set to be further strengthened, with the addition of 275 new electric buses in the coming days, said Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) Managing Director VC Sajjanar.

Currently, 200 electric buses are already operating in the area.

Speaking at a meeting held at the Tech Mahindra Campus in Hi-Tech City on Monday evening, Sajjanar said that bus services are being planned in line with the transportation needs of software employees. He noted that IT companies have been given the facility to rent buses to safely transport their staff. In addition to electric buses, Metro Deluxe buses are also available for hire, and companies were encouraged to make use of these services.

Also Read: Heavy rain likely in Telangana over next 48 hours: MeT

Sajjanar pointed out that heavy traffic congestion in the IT Corridor is largely due to the widespread use of private vehicles. He emphasised that public transport is the only effective alternative to reduce traffic issues while also contributing to environmental protection.

He urged IT companies to actively promote the use of public transport among employees and suggested that incentives be considered for those who choose buses over private vehicles.

During the meeting, senior RTC officials gave a detailed presentation on existing transport services in the IT Corridor. Representatives of several IT firms offered suggestions and recommendations, which officials assured would be taken into consideration.

The meeting was jointly organised by TGSRTC, the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), and the Telangana Facility Management Council (TFMC).

Among those present were ASSOCHAM Southern Sector Co-Chairman and Virtusa Vice President Krishna Edula, TFMC President Satyanarayana Madala, Tech Mahindra HR Head Vinay Agarwal, RTC Executive Directors Muni Shekhar and Rajasekhar, and Chief Traffic Manager Sridevi, a TGSRTC statement said on Tuesday.