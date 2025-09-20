TGSRTC to Operate 7,754 Special Buses for Bathukamma & Dussehra with Fare Revisions on Select Dates

Hyderabad: In view of the upcoming Bathukamma and Dussehra festivals, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced special measures to ensure smooth travel for passengers across the state.

TGSRTC will operate 7,754 special buses from September 27 to October 6 to handle the festival rush. Out of these, 377 special services have been made available for advance reservation. Special services will also run on October 5 and 6 to meet the peak travel demand.

The buses will be operated from major bus stands in Hyderabad, including MGBS, JBS, CBS, KPHB Colony, Uppal Crossroads, Uppal Bus Stand, Dilsukhnagar, LB Nagar, Aramgarh and other key locations. Services will connect Hyderabad and Secunderabad with districts across Telangana, as well as neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

As per Government Order No. 16, a revision in ticket fares will apply only to special services running on September 30, October 1, October 5 and 6, as well as October 20 and October 27–30. Regular bus services will continue with normal fares.

TGSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar said the corporation is fully prepared to provide a safe and comfortable journey during the festival season. “This year, we have arranged 617 more special buses compared to last Dussehra. Camps have been set up in high-traffic areas with facilities like seating, drinking water, and public address systems. Supervisory officers will be deployed at congested points to ensure smooth operations,” he said.

He added that TGSRTC is coordinating with police, transport and municipal authorities to ensure seamless arrangements. Passengers have been advised to make advance reservations through the official website tgsrtcbus.in or contact the call centres at 040-69440000 and 040-23450033 for more information.