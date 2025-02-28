Thalassemia International Federation (TFI) delegates visit TSCS Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A special delegation from Thalassemia International Federation (TIF) visited Kamala Hospital and Research Centre for Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Patients (KHRCTSCS) – a dedicated unit of the Thalassaemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) in Shivrampally, Hyderabad. This marks a historic achievement, as TSCS has been recognized as the largest and best hospital globally for its unwavering dedication to the care of Thalassemia patients, offering 100% free services to those in need.

This recognition follows a thorough inspection by leading figures from the “ THALASSEMIA INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION “, based in Italy and Greece. The esteemed delegation, led by Professors Antonio Piga & Dr. Dimitrios Farmakis, Associate Professor at the University of Cyprus Medical School, Greece, expressed their full satisfaction after an entire day of assessment. Kamala Hospital & Research Centre’s remarkable services to the Thalassemia community stood out, cementing its reputation, in India to enter into such an exclusive collaboration with TIF.

Dr. Farmakis, alongside Dr. Chandrakant Agarwal, President of the Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society, and Dr. Suman Jain, CEO & Secretary, recognized Kamala Hospital’s unmatched role in providing comprehensive, high-quality care to Thalassemia patients. They also commended the hospital’s commitment to delivering these services free of cost to thousands of patients across India.

Dr. Farmakis further stated, “I am incredibly impressed by the work done at TSCS. It is, without a doubt, the biggest and most significant Thalassemia Centre I have ever visited. This collaboration with the Thalassemia International Federation will set a new benchmark in the global fight against Thalassemia, enabling us to work together to achieve miracles in thalassemia prevention and care.”

The collaboration was celebrated in the presence of TSCS leadership and community members, including Mrs. Ratnavali, Vice President, and the Board Members, key doctors, senior staff, and patients. The visit also included a tour of the Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS), which was also lauded for its pioneering role in serving Thalassemia patients.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Thalassemia International Federation and feel grateful to have an opportunity to collaborate with such a prestigious global organization. This partnership will help us expand our reach and impact, offering life-saving treatments to even more Thalassemia patients in India and beyond,” said Dr. Chandrakant Agarwal, President, TSCS.