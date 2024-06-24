Thane teen ends life after father asks her not to download messaging app on phone

Thane: A 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra’s Thane district after her father asked her not to download a messaging app on her mobile phone, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Friday night at Nilje in Dombivli area, they said.

The girl had downloaded the Snapchat application on her mobile phone. Her father asked her not to do so, which angered her, an official from Manpada police station said.

The girl allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling of a bedroom in her house on Friday night, he said, adding the family found her dead the next day.

After being alerted, the police sent the body for postmortem and registered a case of accidental death, the official said.