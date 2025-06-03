Noida Horror: Thar Driver Tries to Kill Man After Street Clash in Sector 53: Video

In a disturbing incident caught on camera, a man in Noida’s Sector 53 was deliberately rammed by a Thar SUV following a heated argument and physical altercation. The shocking turn of events has sparked outrage and raised concerns about rising street violence in the city.

Altercation Escalates to Attempted Murder

According to local reports, two individuals were involved in a confrontation that soon turned violent. After the scuffle, one of the men, who appeared to be injured, was seen walking away from the spot. Moments later, the other person, driving a Thar, allegedly accelerated and deliberately rammed the vehicle into him, in what police are treating as a clear case of attempted murder.

Police Launch Manhunt for Thar Driver

Local police have responded swiftly. A special team has been formed to identify and arrest the Thar driver, who is currently on the run. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being analyzed to track the accused and the vehicle.

Public Shocked, Authorities Assure Action

The graphic video of the incident has gone viral on social media, prompting public outrage. Authorities have assured that strict action will be taken against the accused. “Such acts of violence will not be tolerated. We are pursuing all leads,” said a senior police officer from Noida.

Investigations are ongoing, and police are appealing to anyone with information to come forward. The victim’s condition remains under observation at a local hospital.