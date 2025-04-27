The Battle for India’s Test Captaincy: Who Will Lead After Rohit Sharma?

New Delhi: After the conclusion of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Team India is set to tour England for a five-match Test series against England, starting in June. This highly anticipated series will mark the beginning of the new cycle for the World Test Championship, making it an important contest for Team India.

However, one of the key discussions surrounding the series is the future of Rohit Sharma’s captaincy in the Test format. While Rohit has been a steady leader for India, speculation is rife about who could take over the captaincy role in the future. Here are three strong contenders who could step up as India’s next Test captain.

Jasprit Bumrah: The Leading Contender for Test Captaincy

Jasprit Bumrah, India’s premier fast bowler, has been touted as one of the strongest candidates to lead the team in Test cricket. Bumrah, who has been one of the world’s best bowlers since his debut in 2016, has shown great leadership potential in the past. He has captained India in the Test format before and impressed with his calm demeanor and sharp cricketing mind.

Bumrah has 205 wickets in 45 Test matches and is renowned for his lethal spells, which make him one of the most dependable figures in the Indian team. His impressive record includes taking five wickets in an innings 13 times in Test cricket. Given his experience, leadership qualities, and consistency, Bumrah is well-suited to take the reins of India’s Test team.

Rishabh Pant: The Young Wicketkeeper with Captaincy Potential

Rishabh Pant, India’s wicketkeeper-batsman, has emerged as a frontrunner for the Test captaincy. Pant has impressed with his fearless batting and quick thinking behind the stumps. Known for his ability to turn the game around with his aggressive approach, Pant’s leadership qualities on the field have been widely acknowledged.

With 2948 runs in 43 Test matches, including six centuries, Pant has already made a significant mark in the longest format of the game. His performances in challenging tours of Australia, England, and South Africa further bolster his credentials as a potential leader. Pant’s ability to handle pressure situations and his on-field awareness make him a strong candidate to lead India in Test cricket.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: The Emerging Star with Captaincy Potential

Yashasvi Jaiswal, the young opening batsman, has made a rapid rise through the ranks in all three formats of the game. At just 23 years old, Jaiswal has shown immense promise and has already impressed the Indian management with his fearless and aggressive batting style. His consistency in Test cricket, with 1798 runs in 19 matches and two double centuries, has made him a standout player in the Indian team.

Jaiswal’s leadership skills have been noted in domestic cricket, and his maturity at a young age could make him an ideal candidate to lead the team in the future. With his hunger for success and positive attitude on the field, Jaiswal could emerge as a future captaincy contender for India in the Test format.

The Road Ahead for Team India

As India prepares for its England tour and the beginning of the World Test Championship cycle, the question of leadership remains crucial. While Rohit Sharma’s leadership has been steady, the emergence of Bumrah, Pant, and Jaiswal as potential leaders shows that India has several promising options to take the team forward in Test cricket. It will be interesting to see how these players perform in the upcoming series and whether any of them could eventually step into the captaincy role in the near future.

With the ongoing IPL season coming to a close, all eyes will be on the England tour and how Team India performs in the five-match Test series. The debate over the captaincy will continue to be a major talking point, but the rise of Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and Yashasvi Jaiswal has given fans plenty to be excited about when it comes to the future of Indian Test cricket.