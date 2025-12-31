‘The Burj’ Inaugurated at Masab Tank by MLA Majid Hussain, Reviving Hyderabad’s Ancient Architecture

Hyderabad has added a new heritage landmark with the grand inauguration of ‘The Burj’ at Masab Tank, celebrating the city’s rich architectural legacy. Built using ancient construction techniques and natural lime material, the structure reflects the pre-dated architectural style of Hyderabad, Telangana.

The historic Burj was inaugurated on December 31, 2025, marking a significant step towards preserving and showcasing Hyderabad’s traditional building heritage.

A Revival of Hyderabad’s Ancient Architecture

‘The Burj’ has been designed and constructed to revive traditional Deccan-era architecture, using eco-friendly lime-based materials instead of modern concrete. Experts say this method not only reflects Hyderabad’s past but also ensures durability and sustainability.

Key highlights of the project include:

Use of natural lime material

Construction based on ancient architectural techniques

Design inspired by historic watchtowers and bastions of Hyderabad

Focus on heritage conservation and urban identity

Also Read: Another Movement Inevitable Despite Telangana Statehood, Kavitha Calls for Land Struggle from Karimnagar

Leaders and Officials Present at the Inauguration

The project was developed under the guidance of Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi, Member of Parliament from Hyderabad, and Akbaruddin Owaisi, MLA Chandrayangutta.

The inauguration ceremony was carried out by Mohammed Majid Hussain, in the presence of senior officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

Also present on the occasion were:

Barkatullah Khan

Conservator-in-Chief and senior heritage officials

Representatives from Deccan Terrain Heritage

Strengthening Hyderabad’s Cultural Identity

Officials said the inauguration of The Burj at Masab Tank is part of a broader effort to restore and promote Hyderabad’s historic landscape. The structure is expected to become a new cultural and tourist attraction, while also educating the public about traditional construction methods.

Urban heritage experts believe such projects help balance modern development with historical preservation, especially in rapidly growing cities like Hyderabad.

Public Access and Future Plans

The Burj is expected to be opened for public viewing, allowing residents and visitors to experience Hyderabad’s architectural heritage up close. Authorities are also exploring the possibility of using the site for heritage walks, educational tours, and cultural events.

With the inauguration of The Burj at Masab Tank, Hyderabad takes another step towards honoring its past while shaping its future. Built using age-old techniques and natural materials, the structure stands as a reminder of the city’s deep-rooted history and architectural excellence.

Follow MunsifNews24x7 for more Information.