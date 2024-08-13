The Day Will Become 25 Hours Long Due to the Moon

The moon is gradually moving away from the Earth, and as a result, the length of a day on our planet will increase. According to a recent study, the Earth’s Day, which currently lasts 24 hours, will eventually become 25 hours long.

This finding comes from research conducted in the United States, with the study’s results published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The research, conducted by scientists at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, reveals that the moon has been present in Earth’s sky for billions of years.

The study indicates that the moon is drifting away from the Earth at a rate of 3.8 centimeters per year. This gradual distancing will cause the length of a day on Earth to increase over time. According to the researchers, if this trend continues, the Earth’s day will stretch to 25 hours in about 200 million years.

Additionally, the study highlights that approximately 1.4 billion years ago, a day on Earth lasted only 18 hours. Researchers explained that as the moon moves farther away from the Earth, the planet’s rotation speed will decrease, leading to longer days.