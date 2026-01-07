The Future Kids Crowned Champions at Phoenix Green U-11 Girls Inter-School Basketball Championship 2026

Hyderabad witnessed an exciting display of young sporting talent at the Phoenix Green Under-11 Girls Inter-School Basketball Championship 2026, held at Phoenix Green School, Gachibowli. The tournament brought together enthusiastic young players from leading schools, showcasing skill, teamwork, and competitive spirit.

The Future Kids emerged as the champions after delivering a confident performance in the finals against Indus International School, winning the match with a score of 10–4. Anshi played a key role in the victory, scoring 8 points, while Ameya contributed 2 points to seal the title. For Indus International, Viya stood out as the best player, scoring 2 points despite the loss.

In the first semifinal, The Future Kids dominated Chirec School, securing a convincing 16–8 win and booking their place in the final. The second semifinal saw Indus International School register a strong performance against Sadhana School, winning the match 13–0 to advance to the finals.

The championship highlighted the growing popularity of basketball among young girls and provided a valuable platform for nurturing future sports talent. The event concluded on a high note, celebrating sportsmanship, determination, and the promising future of school-level basketball in Hyderabad.