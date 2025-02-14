The HPRC World Arena Polo Championship 2025: A Global Showdown in Hyderabad

From February 23rd to March 2nd, the HPRC World Arena Polo Championship 2025 is set to bring together the world’s top polo players in an epic battle of skill, speed, and strategy.

The world is coming to Hyderabad for an unforgettable tournament, and you don’t want to miss it!

International Teams Competing for Glory

This year’s championship will feature teams from Ireland, Luxembourg, UK, Spain, India, France, USA, and Germany, showcasing the very best in global polo talent. Prepare for a thrilling competition as these champions face off in a true test of skill and strategy.

A Celebration of the Global Polo Spirit

With players from around the globe, the HPRC World Arena Polo Championship promises unmatched action and excitement. It’s not just a competition—it’s a celebration of the sport, bringing together fans and athletes from all corners of the world.

Get ready for exciting updates, exclusive behind-the-scenes content, and the ultimate showdown between world-class players. Who will emerge victorious and take home the coveted championship trophy? 🏆

Event Details

📍 Venue: Hyderabad Polo & Riding Club

📅 Dates: February 23rd – March 2nd

🎟️ Don’t miss the action—be there to witness history in the making!