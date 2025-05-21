The Leela Hyderabad Launches ‘Dawat-e-Hyderabadi’ to Celebrate Nizami Culinary Heritage

Hyderabad: The Leela Hyderabad has unveiled a royal culinary journey, ‘Dawat-e-Hyderabadi’, an exclusive pop-up dining experience curated by the legendary Chef Aziz, known for his expertise in traditional Hyderabadi cuisine. The regal affair is being hosted at Raen – The Chef’s Studio from May 20 to 31, offering guests a taste of authentic Nizami flavors.

A Tribute to Royal Kitchens and Heritage Recipes

The Dawat-e-Hyderabadi pop-up revives time-honored heirloom recipes that once adorned the kitchens of the Nizams of Hyderabad. Carefully curated by Chef Aziz, the menu captures the essence of the region’s rich culinary legacy. From slow-cooked delicacies to aromatic biryanis, every dish pays homage to Hyderabad’s royal past.

Authentic Dishes Highlighting Culinary Excellence

Guests can indulge in a variety of signature vegetarian and non-vegetarian specialties. Highlights from the menu include:

Vegetarian Delights:

Bagara Rice

Hyderabadi Dalcha

Dum ke Baingan

Non-Vegetarian Signatures:

Deccani Haleem

Machli Shahi Korma

Kachi Gosht Biryani

The grand meal ends on a sweet note with traditional desserts such as:

Sheer Khurma

Kaddu ka Kheer

Qubani ka Meetha

Chef Aziz’s Culinary Philosophy

Chef Aziz, sharing his passion for the event, said,

“Dawat-e-Hyderabadi is my tribute to the timeless cuisine of my homeland. These recipes carry the essence of family, festivity, and forgotten royal kitchens.”

A Cultural Experience at The Leela Hyderabad

Rajesh Gopalakrishnan, General Manager of The Leela Hyderabad, emphasized the brand’s commitment to preserving cultural authenticity.

“This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to immersive cultural dining. It’s not just a meal, but a journey into Hyderabad’s glorious past.”

Limited-Time Pop-Up Until May 31

The Dawat-e-Hyderabadi experience is open for a limited time, making it a must-visit for food enthusiasts, history buffs, and lovers of Hyderabadi cuisine. Bookings are available via The Leela Hyderabad’s official website or by direct reservation at Raen – The Chef’s Studio.