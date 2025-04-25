The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Is Coming: Super-Slim Design, Titanium Build, and Jaw-Dropping Specs

The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is making waves with a recent leak revealing its ultra-slim design, top-tier hardware, and premium materials. Trusted tipster Evan Blass has provided details of the upcoming device, suggesting that the Galaxy S25 Edge will be a game-changer in terms of both design and performance. Here’s everything we know so far:

Ultra-Slim Design with Lightweight Build

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will reportedly feature an ultra-slim 5.8mm profile, making it one of the thinnest smartphones on the market. Despite its thin design, the device is expected to weigh just 163g, making it incredibly lightweight for a flagship. This combination of portability and performance is sure to make the S25 Edge a hit for users seeking a balance between design and functionality.

Durability with Titanium and Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2

Samsung’s focus on durability is evident in the Galaxy S25 Edge. The phone is said to come with a titanium bezel and Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, ensuring it can withstand the wear and tear of everyday use. This reinforces the phone’s premium build quality, making it not only sleek but also tough enough for daily handling.

Top-End Hardware for Seamless Performance

Powering the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, the same high-end processor featured in the rest of the Galaxy S25 lineup. The device will likely come with 12GB of RAM and a base storage of 256GB, ensuring smooth multitasking and plenty of room for apps, photos, and videos. Expect excellent performance for gaming, media consumption, and productivity tasks.

Impressive Camera Setup

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to feature a 200-megapixel primary rear camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), possibly equipped with the ISOCELL HP2 sensor, which is also rumored to be used in the Galaxy S25 Ultra. For selfie enthusiasts, the phone will reportedly feature a 12-megapixel front camera, offering high-quality photos and videos.

Battery and Charging: What to Expect

While the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be packed with high-end specifications, the slim form factor might pose some limitations when it comes to battery size. The device is rumored to house a 4,000mAh battery, which could raise concerns about how well it will last during heavy use. However, Samsung’s efficient hardware and software optimization may help mitigate this limitation.

Pricing and Global Availability

According to the latest leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to launch in South Korea on May 13, 2025, with sales starting on May 23 in South Korea and China. A global release could follow shortly after, with a US launch expected around May 30, 2025. The pricing in the US is speculated to range between $1,099 and $1,199, which translates to approximately Rs 94,000 to Rs 1,02,600 in India.

A Flagship with a Focus on Portability

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge promises to be a unique addition to the Samsung flagship lineup, offering a blend of high-end specs, durability, and a slim, portable design. It could be an excellent choice for users who want powerful performance without sacrificing portability. Keep an eye out for more updates as the official release date approaches!