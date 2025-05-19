Tollywood Faces Blackout: Theatres in AP, Telangana to Shut from June 1

Following a sluggish summer with few box office hits and a dearth of star-led releases, Telugu cinema was looking to June’s lineup to revive audience interest. However, this recovery now hangs in the balance as cinema exhibitors in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have announced an indefinite shutdown of single-screen theatres starting June 1, 2025.

Exhibitors Reject Rental-Based Model

The decision comes after a key meeting at the Telugu Film Chamber, where over 60 exhibitors and prominent producers — including Suresh Babu and Dil Raju — gathered to address the financial strain on theatres. The exhibitors are demanding an end to the current fixed daily rental model, calling it unsustainable in the face of declining footfall and rising operational costs.

Under the existing model, exhibitors must pay a fixed rental fee regardless of a film’s box office performance, which many claims has pushed them into losses.

Also Read: Telangana Weather Update: Rain and Thunderstorms Expected in Hyderabad and Other Districts

Push for Revenue-Sharing Agreement

In response, exhibitors are pushing for a revenue-sharing model, where profits from ticket sales would be split between producers/distributors and theatre owners. They argue this model would better reflect actual business performance and sustain theatre operations.

As per reports from M9 News, the exhibitors plan to submit a formal representation along with a bandh notice, and have stated clearly that theatres will not reopen until their demands are met.

Big Releases Under Threat

Several major releases scheduled for June are likely to be hit if the shutdown proceeds. These include:

Kamal Haasan’s ‘Thug Life’ (Telugu version) – June 5

– June 5 Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ – June 12

– June 12 Dhanush’s ‘Kubera’ – June 20

– June 20 Manchu Vishnu’s ‘Kannappa’ – June 27

These films were expected to help bounce back footfalls and revenues for the struggling industry.

Multiplexes May Continue, But Majority Impacted

While multiplex chains not affiliated with the exhibitors’ association might continue operations, the majority of single-screen theatres — which form a large part of the market, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns — are expected to down shutters.

Industry Braces for Disruption

The Telugu film industry, already reeling from pandemic-era losses and inconsistent audience turnout, now faces another major setback. The coming weeks will be critical as producers, distributors, and exhibitors attempt to negotiate terms that could reshape the future of theatre exhibition in Telugu states.

If unresolved, the indefinite theatre bandh could stall what was expected to be a summer of revival for Tollywood.