“There is no comparison between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli”, Says Hafeez: Video

In the ongoing discourse surrounding the comparisons between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli, former Pakistan Director of Cricket Mohammad Hafeez has provided a sobering reality check.

Kohli, often hailed as one of the greatest cricketers of the modern era, has set unprecedented benchmarks in the sport, making any comparison a daunting task.

Hafeez emphasized the stark contrast in the contributions of the two batsmen, acknowledging Babar’s prowess while underscoring the towering stature of Kohli’s performances for Team India. “There is no comparison. Both are very good players. Virat Kohli’s contribution and performances for Team India are mammoth and fabulous. Babar is doing well for Pakistan but he still has a long way to go to compare with Kohli,” remarked Hafeez.

While Kohli continues to dominate the cricketing landscape, currently holding the Orange Cap in the IPL 2024 with over 400 runs to his name, Babar Azam has faced scrutiny following Pakistan’s recent defeats to New Zealand. Despite being appointed captain of Pakistan’s white-ball teams ahead of the T20 World Cup, Babar struggled to turn the team’s fortunes around against a second-string New Zealand side, leading to criticism of both his leadership and batting performances.

Hafeez, however, defended Babar against the onslaught of criticism, labeling it as unfair. “Babar is a fabulous player but criticism that he actively faces is unfair as one cannot expect to do everything for the team,” he asserted. Nevertheless, Hafeez emphasized the need for Babar to adapt to the evolving demands of modern-day cricket, particularly pointing out his low strike rate in T20 cricket.

As Pakistan finds itself trailing 2-1 against New Zealand, the pressure mounts on Babar Azam to not only lead by example but also to refine his game to meet the dynamic challenges of the sport. Whether Babar can bridge the gap and emulate the greatness of Kohli remains a narrative that continues to unfold on the cricketing stage.