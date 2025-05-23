These Students No Longer Eligible for Telangana Engineering Admissions from 2025-26

Starting from the academic year 2025-26, students from Andhra Pradesh (AP) and other states will not be eligible for admission into Telangana engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy colleges through TG EAPCET, even if they top the entrance exam. This comes after the Telangana Higher Education Department enforced new rules reserving 85% of seats for local candidates from the Osmania University (OU) region.

End of Common Admission Policy Between AP and Telangana

The decision follows the conclusion of the 10-year common admission arrangement between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, as outlined in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. Under the earlier policy, Telangana reserved 15% of engineering seats for AP students, benefitting approximately 3,500–4,000 students annually. That provision has now been scrapped.

Criteria to Qualify as a Telangana Local

To be considered a local candidate, students must have studied in Telangana for four consecutive years within a seven-year period from Classes VI to XII. Students who complete only their intermediate studies in Hyderabad after schooling in AP will not qualify. Additionally, children of Central government employees, university staff, and those whose parents have lived in Telangana for 10 years are eligible under the unreserved 15% quota.

Top AP Rankers Left Without Options in Telangana

As a result, even top AP rankers in TG EAPCET 2025, such as first ranker Palla Bharath Chandra and third ranker P Hema Sai Surya Karthik, will not be eligible for admission in Telangana colleges. This change is expected to benefit Telangana candidates, especially those securing ranks below 10,000, who now have better chances of admission into top institutions.

No Admission Schedule Yet for UG Engineering Courses

Delay in Counselling Due to AICTE and Fee Issues

Although TG EAPCET results have been declared, the schedule for undergraduate engineering counselling has not yet been released. Last year, the schedule was announced on May 24 with registrations beginning June 27. The delay this year is reportedly due to the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) not finalizing approvals for private colleges.

Engineering Fee Revision Still Pending

The Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TARFC) is still working on revising the fee structure for private engineering colleges for the block period 2025–2028. Concerns have been raised by government officials over unusually high fee proposals from some colleges, prompting a review of the revision process.

TG EAPCET Counselling Expected in Late June or July

As TG EAPCET counselling is linked with JoSAA (Joint Seat Allocation Authority) counselling for IITs, NITs, and IIITs, it is expected to begin after the JoSAA rounds conclude. Sources indicate that TG EAPCET admissions may commence in the last week of June or the first week of July.