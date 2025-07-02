Hyderabad: Thief Breaks into Big C Showroom in Malakpet, Steals Mobiles Worth ₹3.4 Lakh; Arrested Within 24 Hours

Hyderabad: A daring burglary was reported from Malakpet, where a thief broke into a Big C mobile showroom by drilling a hole through the wall and stole mobile phones and accessories worth approximately ₹3.4 lakh. The Hyderabad police acted swiftly and arrested the accused within 24 hours.

Hole in the Wall: Thief Uses Hammer and Chisel to Enter Showroom

According to police reports, the accused used a hammer and chisel to breach the wall of the Big C showroom and gain access during the night. Once inside, he made away with several mobile phones and electronic accessories.

The entire act was caught on CCTV cameras installed inside the showroom. Based on the surveillance footage and other crucial leads, police identified and arrested the thief, who was hiding near Masab Tank.

Accused Identified as Ranjan Das from Assam

The arrested person has been identified as Ranjan Das, a native of Assam, who had come to Hyderabad for work. He is said to be a repeat offender with a history of theft-related crimes.

Stolen Goods Recovered by Police

Thanks to the prompt action of the Hyderabad police, all stolen items were recovered, and the accused is now in custody. The recovery included the mobile phones and accessories looted from the showroom.

Burqa-Clad Thief Also Nabbed for ₹6.5 Lakh Theft

In a separate but related case, another thief who stole ₹6.5 lakh from a scooter’s storage compartment while wearing a burqa has also been arrested. Police investigations are ongoing to determine if the two cases are linked.