Burglary in Rajendranagar: Thieves Loot Gold and Cash from Locked Apartment in Hyderguda

Hyderabad: A daring daylight burglary was reported in Hyderguda, under the limits of Rajendranagar Police Station, where unidentified thieves broke into a locked apartment and made away with gold and cash.

According to police, the incident took place at the GPR Orchid Apartments, where burglars targeted a flat on the fourth floor. Taking advantage of the owners’ absence, the thieves broke open the lock and looted the house.

The victims, a couple who had gone out for work, returned home only to find their house ransacked. They later discovered that 13 tolas of gold ornaments and an undisclosed amount of cash had been stolen.

Upon receiving a complaint, Rajendranagar police rushed to the spot and registered a case. The Clues Team was called in to collect fingerprints and other forensic evidence from the scene. Police have begun an investigation and are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the culprits.

Officials said multiple teams have been deployed to trace the offenders, and efforts are underway to recover the stolen property.