Thieves Steal Gold and Cash from Couple on Train to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A couple traveling on the Duronto Express was allegedly robbed of 15 tolas of gold ornaments and Rs 15,000 in cash while en route to Hyderabad. The incident occurred while the train was passing through Bidiri in Maharashtra.

Gold and Cash Missing Midway Through Journey

The victims, identified as Mahender and Kavita, residents of Maharashtra, were traveling with family towards Hyderabad when they noticed that their handbag containing valuables was missing. The couple checked their belongings upon reaching Bidiri and discovered the theft.

Complaint Filed at Secunderabad Railway Station

Upon arrival at Secunderabad railway station on Sunday, the couple approached the Government Railway Police (GRP) and filed an official complaint. They also alerted Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel onboard shortly after the incident came to light.

GRP Registers Case, To Transfer to Maharashtra

The GRP at Secunderabad registered a theft case and stated that it would be transferred to their counterparts in Maharashtra for further investigation, as the incident occurred within Maharashtra’s jurisdiction.

Growing Concerns Over Safety in Long-Distance Trains

The theft has raised fresh concerns about passenger safety on Indian trains, especially during long-distance travel at night. Authorities are being urged to strengthen surveillance and patrolling on key train routes like the Duronto Express.