Forcing Third Language in AI Era Unnecessary: CM Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has once again voiced strong opposition to the Centre’s three-language policy, asserting that the rapid advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and real-time translation technology has eliminated the necessity of forcing students to learn an additional language.

Stalin took to social media to highlight how AI-driven translation tools have revolutionized communication, making multilingual interactions seamless.

“In the age of AI, where advanced translation technology removes language barriers instantly, forcing students to learn a third language is unnecessary,” he stated.

Criticism of Hindi Imposition

The Tamil Nadu CM strongly criticized what he termed as the Centre’s attempt to impose Hindi through the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He pointed out that BJP leaders often argue that knowing Hindi is essential for day-to-day interactions in North India. However, he countered this claim, stating that AI-powered applications can now bridge language gaps, making such an argument redundant.

“BJP leaders advocating Hindi insist, ‘You must know Hindi to buy tea, pani puri, or use toilets in North India.’ But in today’s world, AI-driven translation technology eliminates these barriers. Why burden students with an additional language when innovation can solve communication challenges?” Stalin wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Advocating for Innovation Over Linguistic Imposition

The Chief Minister emphasized that students should focus on mastering their mother tongue and English while gaining expertise in science and technology. He firmly opposed the idea of burdening students with an additional language, stating, “True progress lies in innovation, not linguistic imposition. If needed, students can learn any language later in life based on their personal or professional requirements.”

Governor’s Counterargument

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi expressed support for the implementation of NEP 2020, arguing that the state’s rigid two-language policy is depriving youth of broader opportunities.

“There is a huge demand for implementing NEP 2020. The youth of this region feel hugely deprived of opportunities compared to those from neighboring states due to the stringent two-language policy of the State Government,” Ravi stated in a message posted by the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan on X.

The Governor further argued that Tamil Nadu’s strict stance on opposing Hindi also restricts students from learning other South Indian languages. “Unfortunately, in the name of opposition to Hindi, students are not allowed to study even any other South Indian languages. This is indeed unfair. Our youth must have a choice to study the language of their interest,” he added.

Tamil Nadu’s Continued Opposition to NEP 2020

The Tamil Nadu government has been a vocal opponent of NEP 2020, consistently resisting the implementation of the three-language formula. State officials argue that the policy is an attempt to impose Hindi on non-Hindi-speaking states under the guise of linguistic inclusivity.

Stalin has reaffirmed the state’s commitment to the two-language policy, asserting that Tamil Nadu will not compromise on its linguistic heritage and the autonomy of students to choose their educational path. “The Tamil Nadu government will continue to protect the interests of its students and ensure that they are not forced into an unnecessary language burden,” he declared.

The Role of AI in Bridging Language Gaps

As technology continues to evolve, AI-powered real-time translation tools such as Google Translate and AI-driven speech recognition applications are significantly reducing the need for individuals to learn additional languages for basic communication. Experts argue that the emphasis should be on equipping students with technological skills that will help them adapt to an increasingly digital world rather than mandating additional language learning.

With the ongoing debate over NEP 2020 and the three-language policy, Tamil Nadu remains steadfast in its opposition, advocating for innovation and technology-driven solutions over traditional language mandates.