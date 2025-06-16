Third Time a Charm: Dulquer Salmaan Wins Another Award in Telugu Cinema

Mumbai: Celebrated Mollywood actor Dulquer Salmaan has been honoured with the Jury Award at the Gaddar Telangana State Film Awards for his impactful role in the Telugu film “Lucky Baskhar.” This marks another significant milestone in DQ’s journey through the Telugu film industry.

Previously, Lucky Baskhar was also named the third Best Film of the year, further cementing its critical success.

Dulquer’s Strong Track Record at Gaddar Awards

Dulquer’s success at the Gaddar Awards is not new. His romantic drama “Sita Ramam” was declared Best Film in 2022, while his earlier project “Mahanati” won the Best Film Award in 2018. Each of these roles has showcased his versatility and depth as an actor in the Telugu cinema landscape.

Dulquer Expresses Gratitude to Telangana Government and Telugu Audience

Taking to Instagram, Dulquer shared his appreciation and reflection on his Telugu film journey, writing:

“My journey in Telugu cinema has been nothing short of extraordinary. I’ve been blessed to find the most wonderful teams telling the most timeless stories.”

He extended his thanks to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the Telangana Government, and the Jury, along with a heartfelt message to his Telugu audience worldwide for their support and love.

Actor Misses Event, Thanks Team for Representing Him

Although Dulquer was unable to attend the awards ceremony in person, he expressed heartfelt thanks to his film’s core team — Nagi, Swapna, Priyanka, Hanu Raghavapudi, and Venky Atluri — who received the award on his behalf.

“It’s poetic that this wonderful lot held my award in my absence. Without them, none of this would have been possible,” he added.

“Lucky Baskhar” Continues to Win Hearts and Awards

Produced by Sithara Entertainments, in collaboration with Fortune Four Cinemas and Srikara Studios, Lucky Baskhar was released in theatres on October 31 and has since enjoyed both commercial success and critical acclaim.

