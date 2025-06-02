“This Is for Every Heart That Cares” – Sonu Sood on Winning Miss World Humanitarian Award

Mumbai: Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has been conferred with the prestigious Miss World Humanitarian Award in recognition of his remarkable service to society. Known for his relentless humanitarian efforts, particularly during the COVID-19 crisis, Sonu dedicated the award to resilient mothers, struggling students, and migrant workers.

Sonu Sood’s Emotional Dedication Wins Hearts

Taking to Instagram, Sonu shared photos of himself receiving the award from actor Rana Daggubati and holding the accolade. His heartfelt caption resonated deeply with fans:

“This award belongs to every mother who prayed for a bus to take her child home, to every student who couldn’t afford education but never gave up dreaming, and to every migrant who walked miles yet never lost faith. Grateful and humbled to receive the Miss World Humanitarian Award. This is for every heart that cares.”

A Legacy of Selfless Service

Sonu Sood rose to national prominence during the COVID-19 lockdown when he arranged transport, food, and shelter for migrants across India. His Sood Charity Foundation has launched numerous initiatives, including the Sonu Sood Scholarship program to support economically disadvantaged students.

Other key milestones:

In September 2020 , Sonu received the SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award from the UNDP .

, Sonu received the from the . In June 2022 , he launched Explurger , a social media app.

, he launched , a social media app. He also runs a production house, Shakti Sagar Productions, named after his father.

‘Fateh’ Marks His Latest Acting Venture

On the professional front, Sonu was recently seen in Fateh, an action thriller he also wrote and directed. The film stars Naseeruddin Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. It follows the story of an ex-agent who fights against a cyber mafia after a girl goes missing.