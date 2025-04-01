This Is Not the Right Approach – Actor Prakash Raj Tweets on HCU Land Dispute

Rangareddy district’s Serilingampally Mandal, particularly survey number 25 in Kancha Gachibowli, has become the center of a heated dispute over 400 acres of land. Hyderabad Central University (HCU) students have been protesting for days, demanding an immediate halt to the state government’s land auction.

While the Telangana government asserts that the land rightfully belongs to the state, citing a Supreme Court ruling, students and activists claim it belongs to HCU. The protests have intensified as students allege that selling the land would lead to environmental destruction and limit university expansion.

Actor Prakash Raj Extends Support

Prominent actor and activist Prakash Raj has voiced his support for the protesting students. Taking to social media, he condemned the alleged destruction of nature and the use of force against demonstrators.

“This devastation is unacceptable. Destroying nature and harming students who raise their voices is not the way forward. I stand with the students and citizens who are protesting against this injustice. Everyone must unite in this fight for our future,” said Prakash Raj.

Government vs. Protesters: The Legal Battle Continues

The Telangana government maintains that the Supreme Court has already ruled in favor of the state, confirming that the land belongs to the government. However, student organizations and environmental activists refuse to back down, calling the move a violation of public and ecological interests.

As tensions rise, all eyes are on the authorities to see whether they will reconsider the auction or proceed despite mounting opposition.