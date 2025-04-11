This Simple Change Can Save You Weeks in Passport Delays — Find Out How

The Government of India has introduced a major change in the passport application process. The Ministry of External Affairs has officially announced that a marriage certificate is no longer mandatory to add a spouse’s name to a passport. This new rule aims to simplify the process for married individuals, especially in states where obtaining a marriage certificate is still uncommon.

Marriage Certificate Replaced with Annexure J Declaration

Previously, couples had to submit a valid marriage certificate to include their spouse’s name in their passport. This caused delays and issues, particularly for those needing urgent travel documentation for work or personal reasons.

Now, under the updated passport rules, applicants can submit a self-declaration form – Annexure J – along with a joint photograph of the couple. Both spouses must sign this document, and the photograph serves as a substitute for the marriage certificate. The government will treat this form as valid proof of marriage for passport purposes.

Why This Change Matters

In states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh, the practice of obtaining a marriage certificate is not widespread. Many people from these regions faced challenges and delays while trying to update or apply for a passport with their spouse’s name.

This change removes a major barrier and streamlines the passport issuance process, benefiting thousands of citizens who previously struggled with outdated or unavailable documentation.

What Documents Are Now Required?

To add your spouse’s name to your passport, you now need:

Annexure J (Self-declaration form)

Joint wedding photograph with both spouses

Signatures of both partners on the form

These documents will be accepted in place of a marriage certificate by passport authorities.

Simpler Process, Faster Approvals

This passport rule update is a welcome move by the Ministry of External Affairs to modernize documentation requirements and make passport services more accessible. Married individuals can now add their spouse’s name to their passport without legal hurdles, ensuring faster processing and fewer delays.