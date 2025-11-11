Those responsible will not be spared: Rajnath Singh on Delhi blast

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured the countrymen that the perpetrators of the explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station would be brought to justice and “will not be spared under any circumstances”. The blast occurred on Monday evening when a Haryana-registered car, a Hyundai i20, parked near Gate No.1 of the Red Fort Metro Station exploded, killing at least eight people and injuring dozens.

High alerts have been issued in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Mumbai, with security around crowded public places and religious sites enhanced. Speaking at the ‘Delhi Defence Dialogue’ in New Delhi, Singh said, “I extend my heartfelt condolences to all those who lost their lives in the tragic accident that occurred in Delhi yesterday. I pray to God to grant strength and solace to the bereaved families in this hour of deep grief.”

Also Read:IPL 2026 auction likely to be held in Abu Dhabi around December 15 or 16: Sources

He said that the probe agencies are conducting a thorough investigation, and the findings will be made public. “I wish to assure my fellow citizens that the country’s leading investigative agencies are conducting a swift and thorough inquiry into the incident. The findings of the investigation will soon be made public. I want to firmly assure the nation that those responsible for this tragedy will be brought to justice and will not be spared under any circumstances,” the Defence Minister added.

Following the blast, high alerts have been issued in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Mumbai, with security around crowded public places and religious sites enhanced. Security has been ramped up across Delhi-NCR, with NSG commandos deployed at key installations. Police, NIA, NSG, and forensic teams reached the spot within minutes, and the area has been cordoned off. CCTV footage is being scanned to determine the sequence of events and identify the perpetrator.