Those responsible won’t be spared: Political leaders react as Red Fort car blast probe continues

New Delhi: Political leaders across parties have condemned the car blast near Delhi’s Lal Quila Metro Station, urging strict action against those responsible while highlighting the ongoing investigation by security agencies.

JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan said, “…Union Home Minister Amit Shah has visited the incident site. Officials from the NIA, forensic teams and Delhi Police’s special units are all present at the scene. Very soon, those organisations or individuals responsible for this entire incident will be exposed and strict action will be ensured against them.”

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain echoed similar concerns, stating, “The investigation on the terrorist attack in Delhi is underway, with all agencies involved. Home Minister Amit Shah visited the site. Those responsible will not be spared. No conclusions can be drawn until the investigation is complete.”

Security arrangements remain tight near the Red Fort following the blast. JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha expressed grief over the incident, saying, “This is very tragic… If it is a terrorist incident, the strictest action should be taken, the nation wants peace.. Condolences to the bereaved families.”

Congress leader Nana Patole condemned the attack, saying, “We strongly condemn this incident, and we pray that God gives strength to the families of the innocent people who lost their lives in this blast. On another note, I want to talk about the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. We have always opposed anyone who plays with the security of the nation.”

RLM National President Upendra Kushwaha added, “It is certainly very tragic, but the concerned authorities are keeping a close watch and the investigation is ongoing.”

Investigations have revealed that the Hyundai i20 car used in the explosion was purchased from a second-hand car dealer in Sector 37, Faridabad, Haryana.

The blast occurred on Monday evening near Gate No.1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, killing at least eight people and injuring dozens. High alerts have been issued in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Mumbai, with enhanced security around crowded public spaces and religious sites.

The incident came hours after police busted a terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind in Faridabad, seizing 2,900 kg of explosives and a large cache of arms.

Authorities also arrested two Jammu and Kashmir doctors, Adil Ahmad Rather and Muzammil, linked to the module, which reportedly panicked and led to the Red Fort blast.

Authorities continue to scan CCTV footage and gather evidence as the probe unfolds, aiming to ensure justice for the victims and prevent any further security threats.